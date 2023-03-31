In Sambalpur, Odisha, a vehicle crashes into a canal, killing seven people

In the early hours of Friday, a car accident in the Sambalpur district of Odisha claimed the lives of seven people. Around 2 am, they said, the driver lost control of the vehicle, a Bolero, and it skidded off the road, overturned, and fell into the Gham canal close to Paramanpur in the Sasan police station area. According to police, the individuals in the car were on their way home to Badadhara in the Jharsuguda district after attending a wedding in Paramanpur on Thursday. Six people passed away at the scene, according to Sambalpur collector Ananya Das, and one person passed away after being taken to a hospital. In addition, four people were hurt in the collision, with two of them reportedly in critical condition, according to police. Subala Bhoi, Sumant Bhoi, Saraj Seth, Dibya Loha, Ajit Khamari, Ramakant Bhunyar, and Satrughan Bhoi were named as the deceased, according to them. After the post-mortem examination, the bodies will be given to the deceased’s family, according to Das.