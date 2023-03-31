Indian film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas starts filming in Italy

The Indian movie Salaar, featuring Prabhas in a dual role, is presently being shot in Italy under the direction of Prashanth Neel and production of Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films. Sources have confirmed that the movie will be filmed in locations used in the James Bond film No Time to Die. Filming began in mid-March in Matera, the southern Italian town famous for its prehistoric caves, and is presently underway in Naples, where set preparations are being overseen by local police. Salaar will also be filmed in Rome and Budapest.

Although the film’s plot hasn’t been extensively revealed, insiders report that Salaar is a love story between two young individuals from different nations who must navigate cultural differences and other challenges to be together. The film will be released in Telugu on September 23 and dubbed into Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English for wider distribution.

This film marks Prabhas’s return to the big screen after a lengthy hiatus since his last blockbuster, Baahubali. The director of the film, Prashanth Neel, gained notoriety with the blockbuster Kannada film KGF, which was well received in Telugu and Hindi markets as well. The film’s production company, Hombale Films, has a track record of successful films such as KGF and Roberrt. The addition of the picturesque Italian locations to the film’s cinematography and a popular star cast has generated buzz about the movie among fans and the film fraternity alike.