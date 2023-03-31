Indore Stepwell Roof caves; 28 killed

According to a senior police official, 28 devotees died after being trapped in a 40-foot-deep ancient stepwell (bavdi) at an Indore temple after the concrete slab roof over it caved in. Twenty-six bodies were recovered from the well, and two of the 19 people who were rescued alive died in hospital. A few rescued devotees are said to be in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units. MY hospital has received the bodies. The search for missing devotees is still ongoing. On Thursday at 11 a.m., the mishap occurred during the Ram Navami celebrations at the Beleshwar Jhulelal Mahadev Temple in Indore’s Patel Nagar area. The temple premises are said to have collapsed due to overcrowding. The local police and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force personnel are being supervised by Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, the District Collector, and the Police Commissioner. National BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, his MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya, and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari were also present. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of each of the deceased. Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured.