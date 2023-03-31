IP College students demand resignation of the principal

Hundreds of students demonstrated at Delhi University’s Indraprastha College for Women on Friday to demand the resignation of principal Poonam Kumria, just days after an alleged incident of harassment during a festival. On Tuesday, unknown men allegedly trespassed, shouted slogans, and harassed female students at the college’s ‘Shruti’ festival. Students from the all-women college marched on campus, holding placards and shouting slogans such as Poonam Kumria istifa do (Poonam Kumria resign). Around 200 students gathered here to protest the incident. We are demanding action against the goons, the principal’s resignation, and the formation of GSCASH (gender sensitization committee against sexual harassment), a protesting student said. She also demanded that police officers be held accountable for allegedly harassing students detained following a protest on Wednesday. Following the alleged incident on Tuesday, police filed a FIR under sections 337 (causing harm by act endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested seven people, according to police.

According to an All-India Students’ Association activist, the men who trespassed were heard chanting “Miranda, IP dono hamara” (Miranda House and Indraprastha College are both ours). and “Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge (We did not leave Miranda, and we will not leave IP)”.