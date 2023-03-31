K Muraleedharan accuses party of neglect at Vaikom event, hints at resignation

K Muraleedharan, a Congress leader and Vadakara MP, has accused the party of ignoring him during the event marking the centenary of Vaikom Satyagraha. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee organised the event on Thursday, where Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge was the chief guest.

Muraleedharan expressed his disappointment at not being given the opportunity to address the audience and wrote a letter to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. He stated, ‘The party ignored me completely at the Vaikkom satyagraha centenary celebration. I was not given a chance to deliver a speech at the programme. At the same time, my name was not added to the news published on the party’s mouthpiece.’

The Congress leader hinted at his plans to leave the party, saying, ‘If the party doesn’t need my service, there are no issues. I think it’s better to stop singing when you are still strong.’ Muraleedharan attended the event along with other prominent leaders, including KPCC chief K Sudhakaran, UDF convener M M Hassan, former leader of the opposition Ramesh Chennithala, opposition leader V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

Despite his attendance, Muraleedharan was not given the chance to speak until after several other leaders had addressed the gathering. The Congress leader’s allegations have sparked speculation about his political future and raised concerns about factionalism within the party.