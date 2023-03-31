Kerala steps up COVID-19 measures, mandates masks for high-risk groups to curb spread

The Kerala government has implemented new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the state, according to Health Minister Veena George. In order to prevent the spread of the virus, those who suffer from lifestyle diseases, pregnant women, children, and elderly people should exercise extreme caution and wear masks while interacting with others, and get tested if they experience any symptoms of the virus.

Given the recent rise in cases, surge plans have been put in place for all districts, and private hospitals must report COVID cases to the health department. Several hospitals, including the Regional Cancer Centre, Malabar Cancer Centre, Sree Chitra Tirunal hospital, and private hospitals, have been directed to reserve beds for COVID patients. The health minister has also requested that the Kerala Medical Services Corporation ensure that enough test kits and safety equipment are available.

Isolation wards have been prepared for COVID-19 patients, and more will be set up soon, according to Veena George. ‘Kerala reported 20 COVID deaths within a month. Among them, the majority of the people are above 60 years,’ she added. ‘Those who are admitted to ICU are also aged. The majority of these hospitalized patients are suffering from lifestyle diseases like blood pressure and diabetes.’

Although COVID cases were low in February, the number of active cases rose sharply in March. Kerala reported 765 cases on Thursday, with Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts having the highest number of active cases. Genome-sequencing of collected samples revealed that the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly in Kerala. The health minister has urged health officials to ramp up genome sequencing and avoid laxity in reporting COVID deaths.