New clashes, tightened security in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Aheri village

Two groups engaged in violent stone-throwing on Friday in the village of Aheri in the district of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, which is thought to be a result of the major clashes that tore through the Kiradpura area of that city on the nights of Wednesday and Thursday. To keep the peace, a sizable police presence—including a CRPF team—was dispatched to Aheri. According to reports, the situation is under control, and senior officers and political figures are monitoring the situation closely. The changes occur just 24 hours after clashes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad), which left one person dead and more than 15 police officers hurt. Twenty police and private vehicles were also set on fire. There were also a number of reported stone-pelting incidents. For the rioting that took place on the eve of Ram Navami celebrations, at least seven people have been taken into custody and more than 400 others have been booked.