Over 32,000 teaching positions are unfilled

The debate over the state of education in Gujarat erupted during the assembly elections a few months ago, sparking a social media war between the AAP and the BJP. At the time, the state administration claimed that the Gujarat education model was the best.

However, the same BJP government admitted in the assembly on Wednesday that more than 32,000 teacher and principal positions are vacant in various government and grant-in-aid primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools. In response to a series of questions from Congress MLAs about the state of education, Education Minister Kuber Dindor informed the House that, as of December 2022, there were 29,122 teacher positions and 3,552 principal positions vacant in state-run and government-aided Gujarati and English medium schools across the state. According to Assembly data, 20,678 of the 32,674 vacant positions were left unfilled at government-run schools, while 11,996 teacher and principal positions could not be filled in granted schools.

In total, nearly 17,500 government primary teacher positions remained unfilled. There are 1,507 job openings in Kutch alone, 1,152 in Dahod, which has a large tribal population, 869 in Banaskantha, 724 in Rajkot, and 692 in Mahisagar.