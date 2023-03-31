Popular K-pop group BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is finally making stunning solo debut with new album Me

BLACKPINK member Jisoo has finally debuted as a solo artist, making her the last member of the group to do so. Her new album ME was released on Friday by YG Entertainment, and she created history by selling over 1.31 million copies from preorders alone, just before the songs were released across platforms. The two-track project includes ‘FLOWER’ and ‘All Eyes On Me,’ with the first track accompanied by a music video.

Jennie was the first member of the group to release a solo track in 2018, and Rose and Lisa made their solo debuts in 2021. BLACKPINK started their world tour called Born Pink in Seoul in October, which will continue until June. They have become one of the biggest K-pop girl bands in the world, breaking records such as having the most subscribers on YouTube as an artist.

Local media reported that the group would perform with Lady Gaga at a state dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in late April, but YG Entertainment said they are currently reviewing the offer, and the presidential office denied the reports.

In an online news conference, Jisoo informed fans that they have upcoming concerts and Coachella in April as a group. Earlier this month, BLACKPINK also became the most-streamed female band on Spotify, with their songs having over 8.88 billion individual streams, surpassing Little Mix, according to Guinness World Records.

ME can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.