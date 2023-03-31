Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

RTA announces partial closure of key bridge in Dubai

Mar 31, 2023, 04:52 pm IST

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)  in Dubai  announced the partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge. The bridge will be closed 6 days a week, from Mondays to Saturdays, during the holy month of Ramadan.

The  route will be closed from 1:00am to 6:00am from Mondays to Saturdays. Motorists are urged use alternative routes to reach their destinations easily.

Also Read: FitsAir increases frequency of flight services to this country 

Alternative routes:

Al Garhoud Bridge

Business Bay Bridge

Al Shindagha Tunnel

The Infinity Bridge

Tags
shortlink
Mar 31, 2023, 04:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button