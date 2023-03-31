RTA announces partial closure of key bridge in Dubai

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced the partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge. The bridge will be closed 6 days a week, from Mondays to Saturdays, during the holy month of Ramadan.

The route will be closed from 1:00am to 6:00am from Mondays to Saturdays. Motorists are urged use alternative routes to reach their destinations easily.

Also Read: FitsAir increases frequency of flight services to this country

Alternative routes:

Al Garhoud Bridge

Business Bay Bridge

Al Shindagha Tunnel

The Infinity Bridge