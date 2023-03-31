TN Fort Incident: Seven Arrested for Coercing Woman to Remove Hijab

In Tamil Nadu’s Vellore Fort complex, a group of six men and one minor have been taken into custody after allegedly forcing a woman to remove her hijab. The incident took place last Monday when the woman and her friend visited the 16th-century fort. The accused, who were identified as S Imran Pasha, K Santosh, Ibrahim Bhasha, C Prashant, Ashraff Bhasha, Muhammad Faisal, and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested following the incident. The minor was transferred to a juvenile home.

The victim and her friend were allegedly detained by the accused and were asked to remove their hijab. The accused made a scene and shouted at them, stating that those who entered the fort should not wear a hijab. The two tried to leave, but the accused followed them and continued to taunt them. They even shot a video and circulated it on social media, causing widespread outrage.

The police registered a suo motu case against the accused and seized their mobile phones. They were charged with various offenses, including insulting religious beliefs. The incident led to protests from various groups, and the police increased patrolling in the area.

The Vellore Fort, situated in the center of Vellore city, was constructed by the Vijayanagara kings. Vellore is famous for being a medical hub in India.