UAE Police announces fine for driving below minimum speed on major road

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has announced that it will implement a new speed limit on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road. Starting April, a minimum speed of 120kmph will be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road. From May 1, violators will be fined Dh400.

The maximum speed on this major highway will be 140kmph, and the minimum speed of 120kmph shall apply on the first and second lanes from the left.

Also Read: Budget air carrier launches flights to Dubai from this Indian city

Slower vehicles will be allowed to take the third lane, where no minimum speed is specified. Heavy vehicles will not be covered by the minimum speed rule. Heavy vehicles must use the first lane of the road.