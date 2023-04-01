A dangerous volcano that 38 years ago killed 25,000 people, is active once again

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano in Colombia, which had killed 25,000 people 38 years ago, has become active again. The volcano is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is notorious for its dangerous volcanic activity, and there have been recent reports of increased seismic activity.

The Colombian Ministry of Mines has issued a warning of a probable new eruption within days or weeks. The SGC geological service has also cautioned the authorities to prepare for another eruption and has advised the public to stay calm and follow updates. The orange alert issued by the nation’s UNGRD disaster risk management unit indicates that the upcoming eruption could be bigger than any in the last decade. The Columbian President Gustavo Petro has also taken to Twitter to issue an alert and urged mayors to prepare protocols for this state of alert.

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano is a colossal 17,400-foot (5,300-meter) mountainous volcano located in western Colombia. Its last eruption was on November 13, 1985, which is considered one of the deadliest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century and one of the worst natural disasters in Colombian history. The eruption caused a mudslide triggered by melted snow, which ‘swallowed’ the town of Armero, killing half of its population of 50,000.

The Pacific Ring of Fire is a region that surrounds the Pacific Ocean, where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. The geological activity is attributed to the movement of tectonic plates beneath the Earth’s surface. The Ring of Fire is home to more than 450 volcanoes, and approximately 75% of the world’s active and dormant volcanoes are located in this region. Due to the volcanic and seismic activity in the area, the governments of countries surrounding the Pacific Ring of Fire are constantly monitoring the situation and issuing alerts and evacuation orders when necessary.