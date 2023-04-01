Centre to modernise Naval Aircraft Yards in Goa and Kochi

According to officials, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with a firm on Monday for the modernization of Naval Aircraft Yards (NAYs) in Goa and Kochi at a cost of nearly Rs 470 crore. The NAYs service and repair naval aircraft, aero engines, rotables, and test equipment in Goa and Kochi, according to a ministry statement. In order to meet present and future aviation maintenance challenges, the induction of the latest state-of-the-art aircraft into the Indian Navy inventory necessitates the modernization of existing maintenance and repair facilities at NAYs. The ministry announced the signing of a contract with Ultra Dimensions Pvt.Ltd. (UDPL), Vishakhapatnam, for the “modernisation of Naval Aircraft Yards (NAYs) at Goa and Kochi, at a cost of approximately Rs 470 crore.” Repair facilities with cutting-edge automated machinery and composite repair bays are part of the modernization. More than 1.8 lakh people will be employed as a result of this project. In addition, the Ministry of Defence announced a Rs 24 crore contract with Mecon Ltd, Ranchi, as a project monitoring consultant.