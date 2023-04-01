Communal tension; Amit Shah trip cancelled

Amit Shah, the union home minister, postponed his trip to Sasaram, Bihar, on Sunday to attend a celebration honouring the birth anniversary of Mauryan Emperor Ashoka because of racial unrest in the region following an altercation between two groups during a Ram Navami procession. In the town, prohibition orders are still in effect. Shah, however, is scheduled to speak at a public gathering on Sunday in Mawada. After speaking at public gatherings in Purnia and West Champaran, he is now continuing his tour of Bihar by region. The district administrative centres for Rohtas and Nalanda are Sasaram and Biharsharif. Following reports of racial tensions rising during the Ram Navami processions, prohibition orders were put in place in both towns.

Shah’s visit to Sasaram, according to a senior BJP official, was of great political significance because the OBC Kushwaha community views Emperor Ashoka as its symbol. Sasaram, which is located in the Shahabad region, is home to a sizable Kushwaha population. It might have offered a chance to highlight Samrat Choudhary’s promotion to state BJP chief and status as a Kushwaha leader. The leader claimed that Nitish Kumar appeared anxious about Choudhary’s potential to split his core OBC Kurmi-Koeri vote.