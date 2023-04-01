Dogs mauled siblings to death

According to autopsy reports, stray dogs attacked two siblings, aged seven and five, in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area a fortnight ago, causing multiple tears, penetrating injuries, canine bite injuries, and puncture wounds. The provisional cause of death for the boys who died on March 10 and March 12 is canine bite injuries, according to autopsy reports. In the space of two days, Anand (7) and Aditya (5) were mauled to death by a pack of street dogs near their home. Soon after the deaths, police notified the MCD about the dog problem in Ruchi Vihar, and over 40 dogs were removed from the area. On March 10, Anand went missing from his home. He was supposed to meet his aunt, who also lives in the area, but he never arrived. Later, police and his family discovered his body near a wall inside a vacant plot. According to the case’s FIR, there were a few stray dogs near where the blood-soaked clothes and the boy’s footwear were discovered. When his mother went to meet her relatives in the Mahipalpur area after Anand’s death, Aditya was with his cousin Chandan. According to police, Chandan saw the dogs attacking his cousin and screamed for help. Police and locals arrived to assist, but the boy died as a result of his injuries.