Father and son drown in river, Kannur family hit by tragedy

A heartbreaking incident occurred in Kannur, as a man and his young son lost their lives while taking a bath in the Bavalipuzha river. The victims were identified as 34-year-old Lijo Jose and his son Nebin Jose, who was just 4 years old. The tragic incident took place around 11 am, under the Erattathodu bridge.

According to reports, the locals only became aware of Lijo’s disappearance when some children went to the river and couldn’t find him or his son. The community began searching for them, and Lijo was eventually found and brought to the shore. However, Nebin could not be located in time. The search continued, and sadly, Nebin was also found but couldn’t be revived.

Both Lijo and Nebin were rushed to the Peravoor taluk hospital, but despite the medical team’s best efforts, they could not be saved. Speaking about the tragedy, a local resident stated, ‘It’s devastating to lose two members of a family like this. We can’t imagine the pain that the family is going through right now.’ The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers that can lurk in seemingly harmless waters.