Indian Family Discovered Deceased While Attempting Illegal Crossing of US-Canada Border

Six individuals, including five adults and one child under three years old, were found dead in a marsh near the Canada-US border. The group was comprised of two families, one of Romanian descent with Canadian passports and the other believed to be citizens of India. They were attempting to illegally cross the border from Canada to the United States. Their bodies were discovered near a capsized boat belonging to a missing man from the Akwesasne Mohawk community. Lee-Ann O’Brien, local deputy police chief, stated that a second infant whose passport was found on one of the bodies is still missing. Autopsies and toxicology tests are underway to determine the cause of death.

O’Brien noted that the Akwesasne Mohawk community has seen an increase in people attempting to cross the border illegally into the US, with 48 crossings reported since the beginning of the year. She also mentioned that once the individuals land on the US side, they are typically picked up on shore and transported by vehicle into New York State.