Kolkata Police Allegedly Assaulted Child Rights Body Chief Priyank Kanoongo

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has alleged that he was roughed up by police officers while visiting the residence of a minor girl in Kolkata’s Tiljala area, who was killed by a neighbour earlier this week. However, the police have denied these allegations, claiming that it was Mr Kanoongo who misbehaved with them. Kanoongo took to Twitter to share his experience, ‘Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee beat me up at Tiljala police station in West Bengal. Policemen were secretly recording our investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting against this.’

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chief Sudeshna Roy also claimed that Mr Kanoongo insulted her and her colleagues, and is contemplating lodging a police complaint in this regard. Ms Roy had written to NCPCR, stating that its proposed visit to West Bengal over the murder of a girl in Kolkata and the rape of another minor in Malda was ‘not really necessary’.

Earlier this week, a seven-year-old girl was killed by a neighbour in Tiljala, while a Class-6 girl was allegedly raped during school hours inside a government institute in Malda. The incident has raised concerns over child protection in West Bengal, and the conflicting reports about Mr Kanoongo’s visit have added to the controversy.