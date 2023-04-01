Man arrested for throwing a bundle of “black magic” inside Azam Khan’s home

The wife of SP leader Azam Khan filed a police report against an unidentified man, alleging that he threw a small bundle containing clothes and other miscellaneous items inside the main gate of her home and expressed concern that it might be connected to “black magic.”

According to police, they have detained the mentally challenged man and suspended four of their employees who were stationed outside Khan’s home for negligence. Ashok Kumar Shukla, the police superintendent, said: A bundle was thrown into Azam Khan’s home by a person with mental disabilities. He’s been taken into custody, and efforts are being made to commit him to a mental facility. The incident allegedly took place around 6 am on Thursday, according to the complaint made by former MP Tazeen Fatma.

In her letter, Fatma expressed her confusion over how such a breach could occur given that the house is constantly patrolled by state police and other security personnel. Sansar Singh, an additional superintendent of police, said they received word late on Thursday that a bundle wrapped in black foil containing some clothing, a cap, and other items had been thrown inside Khan’s home. Khan has served ten times as an assembly member for the Rampur assembly district and as an MP for the Rampur parliamentary district. After being given a hate speech conviction by a local court, he was expelled from the assembly. Additionally, he is the subject of numerous criminal investigations. Last year, he was granted bail and released from custody.