Pope Francis discharged from the Rome hospital where he was being treated for bronchitis

Pope Francis has been released from a hospital in Rome where he was being treated for bronchitis. As he left the hospital, he told reporters, ‘I’m still alive.’ The Pope had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after experiencing respiratory issues following his weekly public audience. The Vatican stated that he received intravenous antibiotics for his condition.

Before leaving the hospital, the Pope had a touching moment with a Roman couple whose five-year-old daughter had passed away on Friday night in the same hospital. He comforted the mother as she sobbed and rested her head on his chest. When reporters asked about his health, the Pope spoke in a whisper, admitting that he had chest trouble which led to his hospitalization.

The Pope left the hospital in a white Fiat 500 and drove past Vatican City on his way to his favorite basilica in Rome, where he offered prayers. He had previously been discharged from the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery.

The Vatican announced on Friday that Francis will attend the Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square on April 9, which marks the beginning of Holy Week.