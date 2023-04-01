Russia takes over the rotating presidency of the 15-nation United Nations Security Council for a month

Starting on April 1, Russia will take over the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council, which is composed of 15 nations, including five permanent members with veto power: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This move is being criticized by Ukraine and the US, as Russia has been accused of committing war crimes and is facing an arrest warrant from The Hague for these allegations. As a member of the Security Council, Russia can authorize military action, deploy peacekeepers, impose sanctions on nations and individuals, and refer possible war crimes cases to the International Criminal Court. Despite this, critics are questioning how Russia could lead the UN’s most powerful organ while its president is facing an arrest warrant for war crimes from The Hague and the Kremlin is planning to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to neighboring Belarus amidst the Ukraine war.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized the start of Russia’s one-month presidency, calling it a ‘bad joke,’ given that Russia has usurped its seat, is waging a colonial war, and its leader is a war criminal who is wanted by the ICC for kidnapping children. Similarly, the US White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed concerns that Russia will use its seat on the council to spread disinformation and urged the country to conduct itself professionally during its time with the presidency.

The UNSC comprises 15 members, with the non-permanent members elected by the United Nations General Assembly for two-year terms. The permanent members take turns as president according to alphabetical order (as per the English spellings). The last time Russia held the presidency was in February 2022, when Putin launched his ‘special military operation’ into Ukraine.

Russia’s presidency of the UNSC has raised concerns given the country’s history of human rights abuses and involvement in conflicts such as the ongoing Ukraine war. Critics argue that Russia’s presidency will hinder the Security Council’s ability to effectively address issues such as peace and security on the global stage. However, Russia’s role as a permanent member of the council means that no international legal pathway exists to change its membership, despite the concerns of some member nations.