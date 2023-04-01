Secretariat access control system scrapped by government after public outcry

The Kerala Government has decided to backtrack on its earlier decision to install an access control system at the Secretariat following protests from various unions. The plan was originally aimed at preventing employees from leaving the office during working hours. However, the government withdrew the proposal at the last minute due to objections from various employees’ unions.

According to the initial proposal, the access control system would have been linked with salary distribution software ‘SPARK’ from April 1, and employees would have been required to swipe cards at various entry points to enter or leave the building. However, employees’ unions argued that this measure would amount to making them hostages, as they would lose their salary if they left the office for official purposes.

‘Since the bio-metric punching system will be linked to SPARK, the employees will lose their salary even if they leave the office for official purposes,’ said the employees’ unions. In response to these concerns, the government decided to use the access control system only for security purposes and install it at the main entry points only.

Sources have confirmed that a new access card will be used for security purposes, instead of the current one used for punching. The entrance door will only open after an individual does the biometric punching. Additionally, employees will have to punch in again to leave the building.

Overall, the Kerala Government has made a significant change to its original plan, responding to the concerns of the employees’ unions. The government’s decision to only use the access control system for security purposes at the main entry points will ensure employees can continue to work efficiently without feeling like hostages in the workplace.