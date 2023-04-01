Spain battles more than 90 wildfires that are ravaging the nation’s lush region of Asturias

Spain is currently grappling with a spate of over 90 wildfires that have ravaged Asturias, a lush region in the country. Officials believe that most of the wildfires were started intentionally by arsonists who have been dubbed ‘fire terrorists’ by the head of the regional government, Adrian Barbon.

Due to climate change and an unusually dry winter, the Spanish government is concerned that more wildfires could erupt this year. In an emotional tweet, Barbon expressed concern about the ‘real terrorists’ who are endangering the lives of people, towns, and cities in Asturias.

Over 600 firefighters are presently battling the fires, and although dozens of fires have been extinguished over the last two days, over 90 wildfires continue to rage in the region. Andres Perez, a 68-year-old local resident, stated that he is sure that the fires were started deliberately, but he was uncertain about the identities or motivations of the perpetrators.

Regardless, he emphasized that the ecological, material, and social consequences of the fires are disastrous. Officials have stated that the wildfires in the region were sparked intentionally and have been exacerbated by strong winds. The police have initiated investigations into the fires, but the arsonists have yet to be identified. Pastoralists looking to expand grazing areas for their cattle have been previously linked to setting fires.

Depending on the severity of the damage caused by the fires, the perpetrator of such crimes can be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.