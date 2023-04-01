Three new species of bush cricket discovered

Three new species of predatory bush crickets, scientifically known as Hexacentrus, have been found in India by a collaborative research team made up of individuals from the zoology departments of Panjab University (PU), Ashoka University, Sonipat, and the National Institute of Science Education and Research, Orrisa. The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) campus in Shillong, Meghalaya, and the Ashoka University Campus in Sonipat, Haryana, both have forested areas surrounding their campuses, where the three new species were discovered.

According to details, two new species were discovered in Haryana and were given the names Hexacentrus tiddae and Hexacentrus ashoka, respectively. These names were taken directly from the local dialect, where bush crickets are known as tiddaes. Hexacentrus khasiensis, named for the Khasi hills where it was discovered, is the name of the third species discovered in Meghalaya. All three of the new species are now likely to be included in Zootaxa, a major scientific publication for experts in animal taxonomy.