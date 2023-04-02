A marine biologist finds a rare and evasive creature, sea lamprey, washed ashore

A sea lamprey, a rare and elusive creature known as a “vampire fish” due to its ability to extract blood from its prey, was discovered washed ashore on a beach in the Netherlands by a marine biologist. The three-foot-long fish, which resembles an eel but lacks a jaw, was found on the Dutch island of Texel. According to the biologist, the sea lamprey is an incredible fish that belongs to the oldest group of vertebrates, the Agnatha, which existed more than 400 million years ago before there were fish with jaws.

Sea lampreys are mainly found in the spring when they migrate from the sea to freshwater to spawn. The marine biologist handed over the creature to Ecomare, a nature museum, aquarium, and sanctuary for seals and birds.

Sea lampreys are not often found on the beach, and they are considered elusive. The last sighting of one on the island was in 2017. The museum officials noted that sea lampreys have a sucker-shaped mouth with teeth in it, which they use to attack fish and suck out the blood.

The discovery of the sea lamprey on the beach in the Netherlands is significant as it provides an opportunity for researchers and marine biologists to study the fish more closely.