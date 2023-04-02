Arikomban attempts to enter kumki elephants’ enclosures for the second consecutive day upon his return

Arikomban, a rogue tusker, has been causing concern for officials in India after he came dangerously close to the kumki elephants brought in to capture him on Saturday. The tusker repeated his antics on Sunday, approaching the enclosures twice and forcing forest watchers to use firecrackers to scare him away.

Although Arikomban abandoned his plans to enter the enclosure, officials stated that the animal is still in the vicinity. The tusker was less aggressive on Sunday than he was on Saturday, approaching the kumki Konni Surendran the first time.

After the previous day’s incident, additional watchers were deployed to the site, which helped keep the elephant away on Sunday. However, it appears that Arikomban has not gone far and has now retreated to the Aanayirangal Dam, an area near the enclosure.