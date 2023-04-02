At least 11 killed by tornadoes that tore through areas of the South and Midwest of the US

Tornadoes wreaked havoc in the South and Midwest of the US on Saturday, claiming the lives of at least 11 people. Dozens of tornadoes touched down in at least seven states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Little Rock. Several small towns were severely damaged, and many people lost their homes and businesses. Recovery efforts are underway, with volunteers using chainsaws and bulldozers to remove debris and restore power.

In addition to the tornadoes, a heavy metal concert was disrupted in Illinois when a tornado destroyed the roof of the Apollo Theatre. One person was killed, and 28 were injured, with five in critical condition. The bands slated to perform were Morbid Angel, Crypta, Skeleton Remains, and Revocation. Gabrielle Lewellyn, who was in the theatre, helped rescue people from the debris and comforted a victim.

The tornadoes occurred as part of a massive storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions to the Upper Midwest. Many people lost electricity, and the storms affected an area where 85 million people live. Recovery efforts are expected to continue for some time, with many people still struggling to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.