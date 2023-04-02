BMW launches two new diesel variants of X3 in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, BMW India launched two new diesel variants of its X3- X3 xDrive20d xLine and X3 xDrive20d M Sport. BMW X3 xDrive20d xLine diesel variant will cost Rs 67.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) and BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport can be purchased at Rs 69.90 lakh (Ex-showroom).The vehicle is available in four color schemes -Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey and Black Sapphire.

The premium mid-size SUV features a 2.0 litre four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 190 horsepower and a 400 NM peak torque at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The X3 can accelerate from 0 to 100 Kph in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 213 kph per hour. Driving modes for the X3 diesel are Comfort, Eco Pro, and Sport.

The SUV features a multi-function Sport Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and an exterior mirror package.