Bus carrying Velankanni pilgrims from Thrissur, meets with accident at Tamil Nadu; At least 4 dead, 38 injured

Orathanad: At least four people, including an eight-year-old and 38 others were injured, as a bus carrying Velankanni pilgrims met with an accident on Sunday morning.

The bus, carrying pilgrims from Ollur in Thrissur, apparently fell into a gorge. As per the early reports, two women and the bus driver are the others who lost their lives. Two of them were identified as 55-year-old Lilly and eight-year-old Gerald.

There were a total of 52 people in the bus. It’s suspected that the driver dozed off midway and it resulted in the accident. The accident took place at Mannargudi in Tamil Nadu around 4.30 am. The group of pilgrims embarked on the pilgrimage around 7 pm on Saturday from Ollur in Thrissur. As per reports, the bus lost control while turning a bend, crashed into a barricade, overturned and fell into a depth.

Around 40 passengers who have reportedly sustained injuries, have been rushed to a hospital in Mannargudi, near Thanjavur. As most of the passengers were asleep during the accident, the death toll is likely to go up further.