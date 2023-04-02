Everything you need to know about World Autism Awareness Day

April 2nd is celebrated as World Autism Awareness Day to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD), a neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication, social interaction, and behavior. To show support for autism awareness, many people wear blue and light up blue lights. This is part of the ‘Light it Up Blue’ initiative led by Autism Speaks organization that aims to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism. Participants and supporters are encouraged to wear blue, take part in activities, and use the hashtag #LightItUpBlue. Famous places such as stadiums, arenas, and tourist destinations are also illuminated in blue to support the campaign.

World Autism Awareness Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly on December 18, 2007, and since then, it has become a global event celebrated in many countries around the world. The day is marked with various activities, events, and initiatives that aim to increase understanding and acceptance of people with autism. The overall goal of World Autism Awareness Day is to promote a better understanding of autism and encourage acceptance and inclusion of people with this condition in all aspects of life.

This year, a virtual event will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm EST in close cooperation with autistic individuals from all over the world. The event will feature discussions on how the changing narrative surrounding neurodiversity can remove obstacles and enhance the quality of life for autistic people. There will also be a discussion on how autistic persons can and do contribute to society and the accomplishment of the Sustainable Development Goals. The purpose of the event is to continue to raise awareness about autism and encourage acceptance and inclusion of people with autism in society.