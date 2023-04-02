Huawei launches premium smartwatch: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched its latest premium smartwatch. The device named ‘Huawei Watch Ultimate’. The Huawei Watch Ultimate is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 72,300) and CNY6,999 (roughly Rs. 84,300) in China for the Expedition Black (rubber strap) and Voyage Blue (metallic strap) versions, respectively. The watch is currently available in UK, Europe, and China. Pricing and launch timelines for other markets are yet to be announced.

The smartwatch sports a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED circular display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It sports a zirconium-based liquid metal case and a hydrogenated nitrile rubber strap. It’s bezel has a ceramic finish. The device is backed by a 530mAh battery, which offers 14 days of use on a single charge. The wearable supports Qi wireless charging.