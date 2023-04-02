In latest satellite imagery, N.Korea’s Nuclear Scientific Research Center indicates a high level of activity around it

According to a report from US-based think tank 38 North, recent commercial satellite imagery of North Korea’s Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center indicates high levels of activity, potentially reflecting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s directive to increase the country’s production of fissile material for expanding its nuclear weapons arsenal.

Kim Jong Un recently called for the increased production of high-quality bomb fuel that can be used in weapons during a meeting with officials and scientists to achieve his objectives of ‘exponentially’ expanding the country’s nuclear arsenal. The think tank report suggests that water discharges detected around the site may indicate that a new reactor, the Experimental Light Water Reactor (ELWR), at Yongbyon is nearing completion and approaching operational status.

The report also highlights new construction around the Uranium Enrichment Plant (UEP) area, which may indicate an effort to expand the uranium conversion capabilities. Satellite imagery from March 17 showed the foundation of a new building for the ELWR, which is expected to serve an administrative function, such as accommodating additional staff required to operate the reactor or providing research and engineering spaces.

The report also mentioned that the other reactor, 5 MWe, has been operational since July 2021 and may be approaching the point of discharging spent fuel and refueling, based on irradiation campaigns in 2003-2007 and 2013-2018.

The recent satellite imagery and developments at the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center raise concerns about North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, especially in light of previous UN sanctions against the country’s nuclear program. The international community will be closely monitoring the situation to assess the potential threat to regional and global security.