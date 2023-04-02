Indian Railways cancels several trains today: Full list

New Delhi: Several trains were cancelled and diverted by Indian Railways on Sunday due to maintenance and operational works. Many trains scheduled to depart today were also rescheduled by Indian Railways.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Steps to check list of cancelled trains:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.

List of Cancelled Trains:

Train No. 06736 Vellore Cantonment – Arakkonam MEMU Express Special leaving Vellore at 10.00 hrs o­n 02nd April, 2023 is fully cancelled

Train No. 06735 Arakkonam – Vellore Cantonment MEMU Express Special leaving Arakkonam at 14.05 hrs o­n 02nd April, 2023 is fully cancelled

13009/13010 Howrah – Yog Nagari Rishikesh – Howrah Doon Express (Journey commencing from 01.04.2023 to 09.04.2023), 13151 Kolkata- Jammu Tawi Express (Journey commencing from 01.04.2023 to 09.04.2023) will be diverted via Varanasi – Pratapgarh – Lucknow and 13484 Delhi – Malda Town Express (journey commencing o­n 02.04.2023, 04.04.2023, 06.04.2023, 07.04.2023 & 09.04.2023) will be diverted via Lucknow – Sultanpur – Varanasi.

List of Partially Cancelled Trains:

Train No. 06725 Melmaruvathur – Villupuram Express Special leaving Melmaruvathur at 11.30 hrs o­n 31st March & 01st April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Vikravandi and Villupuram. The train will be short terminated at Vikravandi

Train No. 06726 Villupuram – Melmaruvathur Express Special leaving Villupuram at 13.40 hrs o­n 31st March & 01st April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Vikravandi. The train will commence service from Vikravandi at its scheduled departure time of 13.50 hrs

Train No. 16111 Tirupati – Puducherry MEMU Express leaving Tirupati at 04.10 hrs o­n 31st March & 01st April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Puducherry. The train will be short terminated at Villupuram

Train No. 16112 Puducherry – Tirupati MEMU Express leaving Puducherry at 14.55 hrs o­n 31st March & 01st April, 2023 will be partially cancelled between Puducherry and Villupuram. The train will commence service from Villupuram at its scheduled departure time of 15.40 hrs

11841 Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Gita Jayanti Express JCO 31.03.2023 will be short terminated at Panipat. Consequently, the 11842 Kurukshetra –Khajuraho Gita Jayanti Express JCO 01.04.2023 will be short originate from Panipat 11841/11842 will remain partially cancelled between Panipat- Kurukshetra.

12460 Amritsar –New Delhi InterCity Express JCO 01.04.2023 will be regulated for 90 minutes between Amritsar – Kurukshetra (30 minutes by Firozpur division. 30 minutes by Ambala Cantt. division. and 30 minutes by Delhi division.

Major Train Blocks affecting Train services on 02.04.2023 are following:-

Cancellation of Trains Due to Traffic Block Upto 01.04.2023

Delhi Sarai Rohilla -Rewari and Delhi – Ambala Cantt : Traffic Block Upto 01.04.2023