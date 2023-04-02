Lawyers to Stage Massive Protest Tomorrow After Delhi Advocate Gunned Down on Road

The legal community in Delhi will be observing a complete strike tomorrow, as lawyers protest the killing of advocate Virender Kumar Narwal, who was shot dead by two assailants on a motorcycle in the Dwarka area on Saturday.

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has informed its members that all district courts will be affected, and lawyers will abstain from even bail and stay hearings. Photocopy machines at the courts will also be shut.

Police have said that Narwal was killed over a 36-year-old enmity with Pradeep, one of the assailants. Narwal had allegedly put legal obstacles in some land compensation that Pradeep was expecting, leading to financial difficulties.

The North Delhi Lawyers Association has also called for greater protection for advocates and their families. The Advocates (Protection) Bill, 2021, which provides for greater protection for advocates, has only been tabled in the state assembly of Rajasthan.