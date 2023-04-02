Odysse launches all-electric VADER in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Premium electric vehicle manufacturer in India, Odysse Electric Vehicles has launched all-electric VADER in the markets. The electric motorcycle is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). The electric motorbike comes with a 3-year warranty for both the battery and powertrain. Customers can book the bike online or through any of the company’s 68 outlets, by paying a booking amount of Rs 999. Delivery of the Odysse VADER will begin from July onwards.

The motorcycle is offered in five colours – Midnight Blue, Fiery Red, Glossy Black, Venom Green and Misty Grey. The electric bike features a 3000 Watts electric motor that can reach a top speed of 85 kmph. It comes equipped with a combi braking system (CBS), 240mm disc brake at the front, and a 220mm disc brake on the rear side.

The Odysse VADER is the country’s first motorbike to be powered by a 7-inch android display. The bike is completely made in India and can be controlled by an App and Bluetooth connectivity. With a range of 125 km on Eco mode, the VADER electric motorbike is powered by the newly introduced Odysse EV App, which features Bike Locator, Anti-theft, Geo fence, Immobilization, track & trace and Low battery Alert among other essential utilities for ease in navigation for two-wheeler users.