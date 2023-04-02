Rahul Gandhi to appeal prison sentence for defamation on Monday in high-profile case

On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will challenge his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a magistrate court, according to Manorama News. The case, filed by Gujarat politician Purnesh Modi, alleged that Rahul insulted the Modi caste by saying, ‘all thieves have Modi surname.’ Gandhi will request the sessions court to set aside the magistrate’s order convicting him and also ask for an interim stay on the conviction until the matter is disposed of. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party was ready to face the matter ‘politically and legally’ and criticised the Central government for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi ‘in haste’.

The Congress launched the ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ across the country to protest Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha and demand a probe into the allegations of fraud levelled against the Adani Group. Another defamation case was recently filed against Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remark that RSS are the 21st century Kauravas.