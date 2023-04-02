Redmi launches Note 12 4G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Redmi Note 12 4G has been officially launched in India. The 6GB + 64GB model of the Redmi Note 12 4G is priced at Rs. 14,999. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 12 4G is priced at Rs. 16,999. The phone is offered in three colour options – Lunar Black, Frosted Ice Blue, and Sunrise Gold. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting April 6 at 12 PM IST through Amazon, the official mi.com website, and retail stores.

The 4G-supported dual nano SIM Redmi Note 12 4G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The smartphone boots Android 13-based MIUI 14 and is powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC with an integrated Adreno 610 GPU.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera unit -a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Redmi Note 12 4G has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port as well. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and offers 33W fast charging support.