Redmi launches Redmi 12C in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Redmi launched its most affordable smartphone named ‘ Redmi 12C’ in the Indian markets. The base variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 8,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,999. The Redmi 12C comes in four colours, namely Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple. The Redmi 12C will go on sale from April 6 at 12 PM onwards, and customers can buy it from Flipkart, Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other retail outlets.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 12 based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The phone features a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and 1,600×720 pixel resolution. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a water drop notch that holds the front camera.

The Redmi 12C has a dual camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sitting inside the waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh capacity battery that supports 10W wired charging.

Connectivity options includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a micro-USB port. The handset also includes an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, and accelerometer.