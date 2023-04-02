Redmi launches Redmi Note 12 Turbo: Details

Mumbai: Redmi Note 12 Turbo has launched in China. The Redmi Note 12 Turbo is available in four storage variants in China – the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900), the 12GB + 256GB model is marked at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,300), the 12GB + 512GB is available at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700), and the 16GB + 1TB storage model is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,400). The device is offered in Xinghai Blue, Carbon Black, Ice Feather White (translated) colours.

The dual nano SIM-supported Redmi Note 12 Turbo features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x1,080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 and is paired with an Adreno GPU. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14.

The phone features a triple rear camera unit. The camera unit includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.