Siddaramaiah reveals Congress’ second candidate list post April 4 meeting

On Sunday, Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah stated that the party is likely to announce its second list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls after the crucial party meeting on April 4. Siddaramaiah, who is in the first list, said that the party high command has to decide if he will contest from the second constituency of Kolar, and that the decision may be taken at the party’s Central Election Committee meeting on April 4. ‘Day-after-tomorrow there is a Central Election Committee meeting, after the meeting the second list will be released,’ he said.

The Congress had announced its first list of 124 candidates on March 25 and is yet to declare candidates for the remaining 100 segments. According to reports, the Congress has finalised single names for 52 Assembly constituencies in the second list, and the Central Election Committee headed by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to take the final call.

Siddaramaiah, confident of his victory in Varuna, his home turf in Mysuru district, said, ‘I will not go to the constituency for campaigning other than for filing the nomination,’ and that his son and the sitting Congress MLA from Varuna, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, will take care of his campaigning in the constituency while he tours the state campaigning for the party.

In addition, the veteran BJP leader, B S Yediyurappa, had earlier speculated that his younger son B Y Vijayendra was likely to take on Siddaramaiah from Varuna, but he confirmed on Friday that his son would not contest from Varuna and would contest from Shikaripur.