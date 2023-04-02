Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition launched in India: Price, features

Mumbai: SKODA AUTO India launched new variant of its popular Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) KUSHAQ. The new variant named ‘KUSHAQ KUSHAQ ONYX Edition’. It is priced at Rs 12.39 lakh. The Onyx Edition sits between the Active and the mid-spec Ambition Classic trims, and is only available with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain.

The SUV features a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control and the safety equipment includes dual front airbags, TPMS, ESC, etc.

The SUV is powered by 1.0 TSI turbo-charged 3-cylinder petrol engine, which churns out 114 bhp power and 178 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Skoda Kushaq is one of the safest made-in-India cars and it bagged a 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.