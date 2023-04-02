The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie stars are in India for an event hosted in Mumbai

Zendaya and Tom Holland have finally made their appearance in Mumbai, India for an event after a long wait.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie stars graced the Day 2 of the NMACC gala on Saturday night, where many prominent personalities from Hollywood and Bollywood were present, including supermodel Gigi Hadid, actress Penelope Cruz, and fashion stylist Law Roach.

Zendaya, known for her impeccable fashion sense, stole the show with her traditional Indian attire, a dark blue sequined saree with floral work at the bottom. She paired it with a shiny golden blouse with a deep neckline, a golden bracelet, and small earrings. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted messy hairstyle, and her makeup was minimal.

Tom Holland was also present, looking dashing in an all-black look consisting of a black coat with formal pants and a white shirt. Stylist Law Roach was also present and happily posed with Zendaya, putting an end to the feud rumors. Gigi

Hadid also graced the occasion in a white and golden-colored saree.