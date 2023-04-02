Vistara Airline announces new international flight service

Mumbai: India based private air carrier, Vistara Airline announced new international flight service. The air carrier will operate direct flight services between Mumbai and London Heathrow, starting June 1.

The airline will operate five flights a week on the route. It will deploy its Dreamliner Boeing 787-9 aircraft in three-class configuration — business, premium economy and economy for the service.

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.