Headmistress found guilty of sexual abuse

On Monday, a former headmistress was found guilty of sexually assaulting two sisters at an ultra-orthodox Jewish school in Australia, 15 years after fleeing to Israel to avoid arrest. The jury found Malka Leifer guilty on all 18 charges, including raping a student during a sleepover and sexually assaulting a student during a school camp. She was cleared of nine more charges.When she was first accused of sexual assault in 2008, Leifer was the principal of the Adass Israel School in Melbourne. Leifer, a dual Israeli-Australian citizen, fled to Israel before being apprehended, resulting in a protracted court battle spanning more than 70 extradition hearings. The jury convicted Leifer of sexually assaulting two of the sisters after a seven-week trial and seven days of deliberation. As the verdicts were read, Leifer, who has maintained her innocence throughout, sat with her hands folded and stared straight ahead.