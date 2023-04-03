Amid tight security, Trump heads to New York for court surrender

On Monday, former US President Donald Trump is expected to travel from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to New York City. He is due to be arraigned on Tuesday on charges related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election. This marks Trump’s first appearance in court and in front of a judge in the case. Trump’s lawyers have stated that he will plead not guilty to the charges, but the specifics of the charges included in the grand jury indictment have not been disclosed.

Trump plans to spend the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan before arriving at the courthouse on Tuesday morning. The arraignment is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, after which Trump will return to Florida and deliver remarks at Mar-a-Lago. New York police have already started erecting barricades around Trump Tower and the Manhattan Criminal Court building downtown, in anticipation of protests that are expected to occur during the arraignment. Some courtrooms will be cleared, and higher floors of the courthouse will be shut down as part of security precautions.

U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted an invitation on Sunday to join her at a protest near the courthouse on Tuesday, saying, ‘They’re not coming after President Trump, they’re coming after us, he’s just in their way.’