Blasters issue apology over ‘ISL walkout’: Regrets being part of ‘negative circumstances’: Says coach Vukomanovic

A month after their infamous walkout from the Indian Super League knockout match against Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters have apologised.

However, the Blasters’ head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who initiated the walkout, has not explicitly tendered an apology. Instead, in a note he shared on Instagram, Vukomanovic has talked about how he regrets ‘being part of’ the ‘negative circumstances’.

We will come back stronger together ??? pic.twitter.com/OLVcfL5WpU — Ivan Vukomanovic (@ivanvuko19) April 2, 2023

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had reportedly found the club and its Serbian head coach guilty of bringing the game to disrepute with the walkout following a controversial freekick goal scored by Sunil Chhetri in the first half of Extra Time that gave Bengaluru a 1-0 lead. The Blasters’ walkout happened after a hotly-disputed goal scored by Bengaluru’s Sunil Chhetri off a freekick. The Kochi-based club had filed a protest to the AIFF earlier against referee Crystal John for the manner in which he allowed Chhetri to take the freekick that resulted in the goal. But it was rejected.