Covid 19: India reports 3,641 new cases and 11 deaths

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, India saw a single-day increase of 3,641 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total active caseload to 20,219 cases. The death toll has risen to 5,30,892, with 11 deaths recorded in a 24-hour period — three in Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. According to the data, the death toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity rate was 6.12 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 2.45 percent.

The total number of Covid cases was 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246). According to the ministry website, active cases now account for 0.05 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.76 percent. The total number of people who have recovered from the disease is 4.41 crore (4,41,75,135), with a case fatality rate of 1.19. So far, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered as part of the nationwide vaccination drive, according to the ministry’s website.