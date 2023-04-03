Efforts to clear religious complex of encroachments after Indore temple tragedy

Following the tragic collapse of the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple roof in Indore, which claimed 36 lives last Thursday, the local government has initiated a drive to remove encroachments from the religious complex. Officials began the operation at the temple complex in Patel Nagar area, placing barricades on the roads and providing heavy police security. The move is aimed at clearing the temple premises of encroachments from around 10,000 square feet of land. The idols of deities have been moved to another shrine, and prayers were offered according to rituals. A temple priest present at the site said, ‘We shifted the idols to Kantafod temple.’

The incident has led to legal action against Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust president Sevaram Galani and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The two accused are facing charges for getting unsafe construction work done by placing a roof over the stepwell, leading to the tragic loss of lives. According to Neeraj Meda, the Juni Indore police station in-charge, the Indore Municipal Corporation had previously ordered the trust to remove the illegal construction, but the trust failed to comply with the order.