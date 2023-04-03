Forex Market: Indian rupee depreciate against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar and UAE dirham. The rising crude oil prices and a negative trend in the Indian equities weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened weak at 82.44 against the US dollar, then fell to 82.46, registering a decline of 25 paise over its last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.21 against the US dollar. The Indian currency is trading 22.46 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.48% to 102.99. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs3.57 billion.